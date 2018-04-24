0 Police see more car burglaries after about 100 reported break-ins this week in Jacksonville

A warning from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office as they are seeing more car break-ins.

Within the past week, close to 100 vehicles were burglarized and authorities are alerting drivers to lock their doors.

Shards of glass were found on the ground outside a truck that was broken into.

“They did get his work keys. A set of keys that did nothing for them,” a woman said.

A woman, who didn’t want to reveal her identity out of concern for her safety, said her fiancé found his truck’s window smashed when he was about to head to work.

A woman in Murray Hill tells me her fiancé’s truck was locked when they went to bed but it was still broken into @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/zLD8rCCDbw — Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) April 24, 2018

“He’s trying to do the right thing, do good, go to work to make a living,” the woman said.

She said the thief went through the window and pulled everything out of the center console. The door was still locked when they checked it the next morning.

Everything from the center console was pulled out and the vehicle was rummaged through. The thief got away with a pair of work keys @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/kRtW8W5J9y — Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) April 24, 2018

“Unfortunately, it’s gotten worse in the three years I purchased my home, it’s gotten worse,” the woman said.

When an officer got to her home, she said he told her he’d been to at least half a dozen car break-ins just like hers near her home recently.

“He wasn’t shocked; he said unfortunately, it’s becoming the norm, which that should never be the norm,” the woman said.

On Sunday, JSO posted on social media about car break-ins and said that within the past week there have been more than 84 vehicle burglaries.

The woman said that they are now trying to move because of all the crime in the area.

And @JSOPIO sent out this tweet last night warning people about all the car burglaries. In the past week there has been close to 100! @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/mpN9oeoxaB — Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) April 24, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.