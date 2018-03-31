0 Ponte Vedra Beach shipwreck draws large crowds

A steady stream of people came and went Saturday as USF researchers documented the shipwreck that washed ashore in Ponte Vedra Beach.

“It’s pretty neat how it’s still intact,” Katelyn Anderson said.

She and her family drove to Ponte Vedra Beach from Camden County, Georgia Saturday to see the wreckage.

Crowds of people at Ponte Vedra Beach checking out the shipwreck. It’s lost a couple pieces since I was out here Wednesday but largely still in tact @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/gm6iTs1PGm — Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) March 31, 2018

“People are coming here because they love history. I think it shows the passion that people have for this,” Dr. Lori Collins, research professor at University of South Florida, said.

Sky Action News Jax flew above the ship Wednesday, hours after it washed ashore.

Several pieces of the ship laid further up the beach Saturday after waves caused them to break off.

These are pieces that broke off or washed up separate from the ship in Ponte Vedra Beach. Researchers are asking people to enjoy it from afar and not touch it @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/WlmSZMxVDv — Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) March 31, 2018

The team moved the crowd back as researchers scanned the ship with a 3-D laser.

“This is a way to digitally archive and preserve it while we determine what the best strategy is for either preservation or conservation,” Collins said.

USF researchers out here 3D laser scanning the shipwreck in Ponte Vedra. Dr. Collins tells me her team will create a digital replica of the ship @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/7FQ1vo0xH8 — Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) March 31, 2018

St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office shared a post on Facebook asking people who go to see the wreckage to park in designated areas -- next to the Exxon station or at the Middle Beach lot.

Deputies are asking people to refrain from parking on private property along the beach.

If you’re headed out to see the shipwreck today, here’s guidance from @SJSOPIO on where to park in Ponte Vedra Beach. Archaeologists ask you do not touch it! @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/B4QxbW38Sr — Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) March 31, 2018

Collins and other archeologists are urging people not to touch the ship.

“I heard yesterday someone showed up with a chainsaw. These are already imperiled resources, we need to respect them,” she said. “No hands on, no taking away souvenirs.”

Collins said for those who can’t make it to see the ship, her team is working on a digital replica that will be available online.

So cool to see this piece of history that washed ashore in Ponte Vedra Beach! A local antique/treasure dealer says the ship hull appears to be from the 18th century. You can see Roman numerals etched into the wood @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/uNeETUrtL2 — Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) March 29, 2018

Waves were already crashing on the wreckage before high tide. Local archaeologists tell me it’s up to the state what happens to it. Many people want to see it preserved @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/JBG57wz1cc — Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) March 28, 2018

