Possible drowning reported in St. Augustine

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office says they received a call at 5:11 p.m. about a reported possible drowning on Vilano Beach.
Police say a civilian pulled a swimmer out of the water prior to the arrival of rescue responders.
BREAKING: Possible drowning reported in Vilano Beach. @SJCFireRescue says person pulled from the water just after 5pm. Patient given CPR. @skyjax1 on the way. UPDATES on CBS47 & FOX30 @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/Qx9tXdfzKq— Tenikka Smith Hughes (@TenikkaANjax) July 9, 2018
