  • Preparing for the 2018 Florida midterm elections

    The 2018 Florida midterm elections are right around the corner; the primaries are Aug. 28 and the general election is Nov. 6. You may not know what needs to be done prior to casting your ballot, so here's a general list on how to prepare.

    Registration:

    Eligibility:

    To be able to register to vote in Florida, you must:

    • Be a U.S. citizen
    • Be a Florida resident
    • Be at least 18 years old
    • Have never been legally judged ineligible to vote
    • Have not been convicted of a felony and have not yet had your civil rights restored

    How to register: 

    To be able to vote on Election Day, you have to register through the Florida Division of Elections in person, by mail, or online, and have a current, valid picture identification with a signature.

    You will need to mail or take a completed form, the Florida Voter Registration Application (Form DS-DE 39), to your local county supervisor of elections.

    If it is your first time registering, you will need to provide proof of your identity.

    You can take a complete form to any of these locations:

    • A driver's license office.
    • A voter registration agency.
    • An armed forces recruitment office. 
    • Any public library.

     

    Where to vote:

    At your polling place:

    To check your registration status and find your exact polling place, enter your name and birthdate here: 
    https://registration.elections.myflorida.com/CheckVoterStatus

    Voting by mail:

    You can receive a ballot through the mail and can request a vote-by-mail ballot by:

    • Applying online on your county supervisors of elections' website
    • By e-mail, fax, or mail to your supervisor of elections
    • In person at supervisor of elections
    • By telephone call to supervisor of elections

    Important dates:

    Voter registration deadlines:

    • Primary - July 30
    • General - Oct. 9

    Early voting period:

    • Primary - Aug. 18 to Aug. 25
    • General - Oct. 27 to Nov. 3

    Election days:

    • Primary - Aug. 28
    • General - Nov. 6

    Polls are open on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

    Why should you vote?

    • The United States is predominantly a two-party system and registering as a Republican or Democrat allows you to vote for your favored candidate in the primaries.
    • Determines whether Republicans will hold their majorities in both the House and Senate.
    • Voices your opinion and gets what you want done by our representative democracy.

