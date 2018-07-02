0 Preparing for the 2018 Florida midterm elections

The 2018 Florida midterm elections are right around the corner; the primaries are Aug. 28 and the general election is Nov. 6. You may not know what needs to be done prior to casting your ballot, so here's a general list on how to prepare.

Registration:

Eligibility:

To be able to register to vote in Florida, you must:

Be a U.S. citizen

Be a Florida resident

Be at least 18 years old

Have never been legally judged ineligible to vote

Have not been convicted of a felony and have not yet had your civil rights restored

How to register:

To be able to vote on Election Day, you have to register through the Florida Division of Elections in person, by mail, or online, and have a current, valid picture identification with a signature.

You will need to mail or take a completed form, the Florida Voter Registration Application (Form DS-DE 39), to your local county supervisor of elections.

If it is your first time registering, you will need to provide proof of your identity.

You can take a complete form to any of these locations:

A driver's license office.

A voter registration agency.

An armed forces recruitment office.

Any public library.

Where to vote:

At your polling place:

To check your registration status and find your exact polling place, enter your name and birthdate here:

https://registration.elections.myflorida.com/CheckVoterStatus

Voting by mail:

You can receive a ballot through the mail and can request a vote-by-mail ballot by:

Applying online on your county supervisors of elections' website

By e-mail, fax, or mail to your supervisor of elections

In person at supervisor of elections

By telephone call to supervisor of elections

Important dates:

Voter registration deadlines:

Primary - July 30

General - Oct. 9

Early voting period:

Primary - Aug. 18 to Aug. 25

General - Oct. 27 to Nov. 3

Election days:

Primary - Aug. 28

General - Nov. 6

Polls are open on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Why should you vote?

The United States is predominantly a two-party system and registering as a Republican or Democrat allows you to vote for your favored candidate in the primaries.

Determines whether Republicans will hold their majorities in both the House and Senate.

Voices your opinion and gets what you want done by our representative democracy.

