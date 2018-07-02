Preparing for the 2018 Florida midterm elections

The 2018 Florida midterm elections are right around the corner; the primaries are Aug. 28 and the general election is Nov. 6. You may not know what needs to be done prior to casting your ballot, so here's a general list on how to prepare.
Registration:
Eligibility:
To be able to register to vote in Florida, you must:
- Be a U.S. citizen
- Be a Florida resident
- Be at least 18 years old
- Have never been legally judged ineligible to vote
- Have not been convicted of a felony and have not yet had your civil rights restored
How to register:
To be able to vote on Election Day, you have to register through the Florida Division of Elections in person, by mail, or online, and have a current, valid picture identification with a signature.
You will need to mail or take a completed form, the Florida Voter Registration Application (Form DS-DE 39), to your local county supervisor of elections.
If it is your first time registering, you will need to provide proof of your identity.
You can take a complete form to any of these locations:
- A driver's license office.
- A voter registration agency.
- An armed forces recruitment office.
- Any public library.
Where to vote:
At your polling place:
To check your registration status and find your exact polling place, enter your name and birthdate here:
https://registration.elections.myflorida.com/CheckVoterStatus
Voting by mail:
You can receive a ballot through the mail and can request a vote-by-mail ballot by:
- Applying online on your county supervisors of elections' website
- By e-mail, fax, or mail to your supervisor of elections
- In person at supervisor of elections
- By telephone call to supervisor of elections
Important dates:
Voter registration deadlines:
- Primary - July 30
- General - Oct. 9
Early voting period:
- Primary - Aug. 18 to Aug. 25
- General - Oct. 27 to Nov. 3
Election days:
- Primary - Aug. 28
- General - Nov. 6
Polls are open on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Why should you vote?
- The United States is predominantly a two-party system and registering as a Republican or Democrat allows you to vote for your favored candidate in the primaries.
- Determines whether Republicans will hold their majorities in both the House and Senate.
- Voices your opinion and gets what you want done by our representative democracy.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}