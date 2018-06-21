0 Probation restored for lone survivor of quadruple shooting on Town Center Parkway in Jacksonville

The lone survivor of a quadruple shooting on Town Center Parkway in Jacksonville earlier this month is set to be released from the Clay County Jail.

Keyanta Bullard, 20, admitted to violation of probation on Thursday in Clay County court, according to his attorney, David Haas.

Haas said Bullard's probation has been restored with a few additional conditions.

Bullard, who is better known by the stage name Yungeen Ace, was on probation for accessory after the fact in a Clay County case.

He pleaded no contest to the offense and was sentenced to 31 months of probation.

Part of the Bullard's probationary conditions include not possessing any firearms, the reason he reported to the probation office on June 8.

Bullard said that he was shot eight times late on the night of June 5 in a drive-by shooting near the St. Johns Town Center.

The shooting killed three teenagers riding in a car with Bullard. No arrests have been made. Haas previously said Bullard does not know who the gunman is.

Anyone who knows any information about the quadruple shooting is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $8,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

