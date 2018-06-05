0 Procession takes Central Florida firefighter killed in Jacksonville boat crash back home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -

This weekend, a central Florida firefighter killed in a speedboat crash in Jacksonville will be laid to rest.

Tuesday, a procession for Lt. Mike Salber of the Sanford Fire Department left the Duval County Medical Examiner’s Office and brought him home.

Salber’s girlfriend, Melanie Jeanine, fought back tears just before the procession.

NOW: #Sanford police & fire arriving at Duval ME to bring Lt. Mike Salber home. Procession at 1:15. Background: https://t.co/2ZjZKvLcNf @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/V29JNzhuJz — Russell Colburn (@RussellANjax) June 5, 2018

“If anyone was to survive that [crash] it would’ve been him,” Jeanine told Action News Jax on Monday. “I just don’t understand.”

Salber died in a crash during the Grand Prix of the Sea event Saturday on the St. Johns River.

“I was there. They did everything they could. They just lost him,” Jeanine said.

The crash injured three other racers, including Salber’s own son, but all have since been released from a hospital.

Tuesday, Salber got to go home, too.

Procession rolling for Lt. Mike Salber of the #Sanford Fire Dept. Services for him this weekend. @ActionNewsJax https://t.co/2ZjZKvLcNf pic.twitter.com/30LAI08vvI — Russell Colburn (@RussellANjax) June 5, 2018

Salber was promoted to lieutenant in 2013. He was awarded paramedic of the year in 2006 and served on the dive team, special operations team and as an aviation rescue swimmer.

For Jeanine, he was her hero, and now, things will never be the same.

“I just want him back,” Jeanine said.

Jeanine said there will be a viewing for Salber from 5-8 p.m. Friday at Baldwin Fairchild in Winter Garden, Florida.

She said the funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Real Life Church in Clermont, Florida.

Here’s video of the procession heading down I-95 toward Sanford. We’re live where it started on @ActionNewsJax at 5. pic.twitter.com/uJOyApUlvu — Russell Colburn (@RussellANjax) June 5, 2018

