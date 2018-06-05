  • Procession takes Central Florida firefighter killed in Jacksonville boat crash back home

    By: Russell Colburn , Action News Jax

    Updated:
    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -

    This weekend, a central Florida firefighter killed in a speedboat crash in Jacksonville will be laid to rest.

    Tuesday, a procession for Lt. Mike Salber of the Sanford Fire Department left the Duval County Medical Examiner’s Office and brought him home.

    Related Headlines

    Salber’s girlfriend, Melanie Jeanine, fought back tears just before the procession.

    “If anyone was to survive that [crash] it would’ve been him,” Jeanine told Action News Jax on Monday. “I just don’t understand.”

    Salber died in a crash during the Grand Prix of the Sea event Saturday on the St. Johns River.

    “I was there. They did everything they could. They just lost him,” Jeanine said.

    The crash injured three other racers, including Salber’s own son, but all have since been released from a hospital.

    Tuesday, Salber got to go home, too.

    Salber was promoted to lieutenant in 2013.  He was awarded paramedic of the year in 2006 and served on the dive team, special operations team and as an aviation rescue swimmer.

    For Jeanine, he was her hero, and now, things will never be the same.

    “I just want him back,” Jeanine said.

    Jeanine said there will be a viewing for Salber from 5-8 p.m. Friday at Baldwin Fairchild in Winter Garden, Florida.

    She said the funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Real Life Church in Clermont, Florida.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Procession takes Central Florida firefighter killed in Jacksonville boat…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Jacksonville police responding to reported shooting in Lackawanna

  • Headline Goes Here

    9 people apply to temporarily replace suspended Jacksonville council members

  • Headline Goes Here

    Federal search warrant executed at Sushi House at St. Johns Town Center,…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Former Ware County teacher pleads guilty to sex trafficking minor