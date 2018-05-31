Programming note: 'Mom,' 'Life in Pieces' to air early Friday morning on CBS47

The CBS shows "Mom" and "Life in Pieces" have been rescheduled to air early Friday morning in order to air the First Alert Weather team's "Surviving the Storm" special at 9 p.m. and Action News Jax Investigates special at 9:30 p.m. on CBS47.
"Mom" will air at 1:37 a.m. after "The Late, Late Show" and "Life in Pieces" will follow "Mom" at 2:07 a.m..
