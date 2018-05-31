  • Programming note: 'Mom,' 'Life in Pieces' to air early Friday morning on CBS47

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -

    The CBS shows "Mom" and "Life in Pieces" have been rescheduled to air early Friday morning in order to air the First Alert Weather team's "Surviving the Storm" special at 9 p.m. and Action News Jax Investigates special at 9:30 p.m. on CBS47.

    "Mom" will air at 1:37 a.m. after "The Late, Late Show" and "Life in Pieces" will follow "Mom" at 2:07 a.m..

     

