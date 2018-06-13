Programming note: World Cup games on FOX30 will shift Action News Jax This Morning to MeTV

This weekend’s coverage of the World Cup will impact local news on FOX30 this Saturday.
You can still get local news and weather on Action News Jax This Morning on MeTV, on one of the channels listed below, starting at 8 a.m.
Action News Jax This Morning, Saturday, June 16th, 8-10 a.m., can be seen on MeTV on the following channels:
Comcast…..Ch. 29 and Ch. 436
AT&T U-verse………………Ch. 31
Dish Network………………Ch. 32
Over-the-air……………..Ch. 30.2
