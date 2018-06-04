0 Prominent Jacksonville pastor asks for prayers ahead of vocal cord surgery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -

A well-known Jacksonville pastor is asking for the public's prayers as he prepares to have surgery on his vocal cords next week.

Bishop Rudolph McKissick Jr. said in a video posted on the Facebook and Instagram pages for The Bethel Church that he will be having the surgery on June 11.

McKissick Jr., is Senior Pastor of Bethel Baptist, one of Jacksonville’s largest churches. He succeeds his father, Bishop Rudolph Waldo McKissick Sr., who retired after 47 years as the Senior Pastor.

McKissick Jr. said the procedure is tricky and doctors don't know what condition his voice will be in after the procedure, but said he has faith in God.

"I believe God. He didn't bring me this far for me not to be able to continue to do what he called me to do," McKissick Jr. said in the video.

McKissick Jr. said he will be in recovery for weeks.

McKissick Jr. is known for non-traditional methods, such as playing gunshots during the funeral of a teen killed by gun violence in 2014.

He is also former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown's pastor, supporting her during her trial on federal fraud charges.

McKissick Jr. is also the author of several books as well as an accomplished musician with several national, critically acclaimed music projects.

McKissick Jr. also serves on various boards, which include being a board member of the National Action Network, founded by Rev. Al Sharpton and the Advisory Board of the College of Visual Arts, Theatre and Dance at Florida State University.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.