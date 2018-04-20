0 Publix robbed on San Jose Boulevard in Jacksonville, police say

STORY: Publix recalls eggs amid fears of salmonella contamination

A Publix store in Jacksonville was briefly evacuated after a man gave a cashier a note demanding money, police say.

Police received a call about 8 p.m. Thursday about an armed robbery and suspicious package at the Publix location on San Jose Boulevard.

A cashier told police a white male approached him and passed him a note after saying, "You are not going to like me very much."

The store was evacuated because of a threat written on the note.

The cashier gave the man a Publix bag full of money from the register, according to the police report.

The cashier said the man walked out of the store in a calm manner, carrying a gallon of milk and the Publix shopping bag full of money.

Witnesses described the man as 6 feet and 1 inch tall and weighing 160 pounds. He was seen wearing a red shirt with a black vest jacket and black jean shorts.

The incident at Publix was the third reported robbery in Jacksonville on Thursday.

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said Paul Fouriezos of Georgia was arrested after he allegedly robbed a bank inside Walmart on Philips Highway Thursday at noon.

Officers said he was arrested after he reportedly robbed drugs and syringes at a Walgreens about an hour later.

Officers said they found money in the backpack he was carrying.

Yesterday's Philips Hwy bank robbery suspect who left in a cab was apprehended a short time later after an alert officer recognized him after he robbed Walgreens for drugs/syringes on W. University. Money was in the backpack he was carrying. Paul Fouriezos from GA is in jail! pic.twitter.com/HRNYSRCJrt — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) April 20, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.