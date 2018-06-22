0 Putnam County School Board member arrested on grand theft charge

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. -

UPDATE: Putnam County School Board member Nikki Cummings was officially arrested Friday on one charge of grand theft.

Detectives got a tip Tuesday that Cummings may be the suspect in a retail theft that happened at the Walmart in Palatka on Monday

Cummings was stopped by an employee after she tried to leave the store with unpaid merchandise. Her receipt showed a $32.07, but she had an additional $388.39 in merchandise in her cart, according to a release from the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

Cummings had used the self-checkout line to scan a portion of her purchases. After an employee sorted through her cart, Cummings left the store with the items she paid for, the release detailed.

Detectives found another incident on May 30 in which Cummings was seen on video surveillance at the same Walmart. She placed several items in a shopping cart -- including three fishing poles -- but she only paid for two.

“Elected officials, no matter what capacity we serve, are expected to hold ourselves to high moral standards,” Sheriff Gator DeLoach said in the release. “We are supposed to exemplify the best qualities in our community and serve in the best interest of those who put their faith and trust in us. It is reprehensible an elected official, who is charged with public trust, could blatantly break the law. Cummings behavior is inexcusable. This is not a black eye on her reputation, but rather the reputation of our community.”

She was booked Friday afternoon into the Putnam County Jail on a $2,500 bond and was released a short time later.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that county school board member Nikki Cummings is under investigation.

Deputies confirmed to Action News Jax the investigation centers around more than one shoplifting incident.

The investigation was sparked by a reported theft at the Palatka Walmart on Tuesday, deputies said.

The Sheriff’s Office says Walmart never called law enforcement during the incident, but deputies began investigating the following day after concerned citizens came forward. Deputies have already reviewed store surveillance video.

It’s now a joint investigation that includes the State Attorney’s Office.

Cummings is running for reelection. She currently represents District 1.

No one was at Cummings’ home, and calls from Action News Jax have not been returned.

