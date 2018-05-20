Putnam County Sheriff: More deputies at Putnam schools for last week of school year

The Putnam County Sheriff said his department will be adding more deputies on school campuses to ensure a safe last week of school.
Sheriff H.D. "Gator" DeLoach said in part in a statement on the Putnam County Sheriff's Office Facebook page that "These additional security efforts are not the result of any specific threat to any Putnam County Schools, but are a responsible response to events nationwide."
Related Headlines
Here is the full text of the Sheriff's post:
Parents and Students,
The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to the safety of our students and we are taking the necessary steps to see to it that our schools are secure in the last week of the school year. While we work tirelessly with the Putnam County School District to make plans for next school year, we are remaining focused on this year. The responsibilities of many of our law enforcement personnel are being adjusted in the coming week to place additional deputies on school campuses. We want to ensure our students and parents that we are doing everything possible to make the last week of school a safe and rewarding experience for all. These additional security efforts are not the result of any specific threat to any Putnam County Schools, but are a responsible response to events nationwide.
Sheriff H.D. “Gator” DeLoach
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}