0 Raines High School students describe impact of trip to Costa Rica

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A group of Jacksonville high school students say a trip to Costa Rica has changed their outlook and appreciation for life.

The 22 Raines High School students spent 11 days abroad teaching elementary school students English and learning about the country's culture and sustainable living.

They told Action News Jax that the trip inspired them to dream big and value what they have.

“The drive and determination that the students had about learning a different language when students here, they don’t value education as much as people in other countries do,” Joshua Mcafee said.

Leshontea Ethridge said the trip helped her get out of her comfort zone. Once afraid to fly, she says she plans to travel abroad again very soon.

“Go experience more, then come back to my own community and share it with everybody,” she said.

The annual trip is part of the D.U.T.Y program. It’s in its fourth year at Raines.

Michael Bostic-Jones, a U.S. history teacher, started it to give students on Jacksonville's Northside an opportunity to travel and learn about the world around them.

“I noticed that a lot of times it was more so only affluent kids who were able to travel,” he said. “I thought this would be something great for kids in the inner city who never even thought about thinking outside their spectrum.”

He and program partners are working to expand it to other schools in Jacksonville's urban core and beyond.

You can email Bostic-Jones at BosticJones@gmail.com or contact the Park Foundation for information about how you can help further the program.​​

