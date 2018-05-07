0 Raw sewage backs up in Jacksonville mother's apartment

A Jacksonville mother says raw sewage continues to back up in her unit and her complex is aware of the problem.

“I mean they told me last night, it comes from everybody’s drainage. Everything that’s going from everybody’s toilet is flowing in my main pipe in the back,” Tierra Byrd said, a resident at Camelot Gardens Apartments.

She lives in the unit with her 3-year-old son.

We visited the unit and saw toilet paper, frequented by flies, strewn across her back porch where she says the sewage from other units backs into her main pipe.

Byrd says she filed at least five complaints with the leasing office, but nothing was done to permanently stop the problem.

The leasing office tells Action News Jax that plumbers regularly visit the units and fix problems.

But Byrd says they do quick cleanups, and a faulty pipe system is to blame.

“They don’t want to find the root of the problem. Which is what they’re supposed to do,” Byrd said.

Action News Jax contacted the health department and learned it is a health code violation of the sanitary nuisance statute to have sewage leak on yards and in houses.

The department says they will send an investigator to the complex Tuesday.

Byrd says until the complex fixes the issue, she worries for her son.

“It’s very unhealthy,' she said. "I don’t want to be laid up in the hospital. I don’t want my son to be laid up in the hospital because he cant breathe at all.”



