A St. Johns County woman was jailed on a misdemeanor DUI charge after she was pulled over in the 1800 block of A1A in St. Augustine.
Stormi Winters, 29, was stopped at 11:24 p.m. on Wednesday by a St. Johns County deputy, an arrest report said.
Deputies said Winters was spotted driving erratically in her 2016 Kia on A1A. The arrest report said that Winters was speeding and "violently turning left" instead of merging.
Winters was clocked going 73 mph in a 40 mph zone, deputies said. She was asked if she knew why she was pulled over, she replied, "Because I was swerving all over the road." When she was asking why she was swerving, she replied, "Because I have been drinking," the report said.
Winters was texting "frantically" on her phone when she was pulled over, the arrest report said. She told deputies that she consumed "two or three" drinks at "Dunes." She was trying to get home to her 6-year-old son, the report said.
Winters is being held in the St. Johns County Jail on $1,000 bond.
