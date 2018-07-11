Report: Memphis soldier died at Camp Blanding of heat exposure

The soldier whose body was found after a multi-day search at Camp Blanding died of heat exposure, according to a newly-released document.
Specialist Cayln McLemore was participating in a land navigation assignment on June 20 when he disappeared.
Multiple agencies including Camp Blanding military personnel, St. Johns County Sheriff's Office and the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office helped the Clay County Sheriff's Office in the search for McLemore.
CCSO said the biggest obstacle in the search was the heat. Some crews had to leave and be re-energized with IVs.
McLemore's body was found June 22.
The medical examiner report said he died of environmental heat exposure. His death was ruled an accident.
