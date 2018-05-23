St. Johns County deputies responded to a call at the Julington Creek Walmart on State Road 13 about a shirtless man with a six-inch knife, according to the incident report.
The man is accused of knocking things off the shelves, pushing over carts, and yelling.
Lee Bailey, 37, of St. Johns, was arrested Tuesday for aggravated assault with a weapon, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting an officer, according to police.
Once additional deputies arrived, Bailey left the Walmart and started walking down the street, waving the knife around and over his head, deputies say.
The arrest report says once even more units arrived on scene, the deputies confronted Bailey at gunpoint, he dropped the knife and was arrested.
Deputies say they searched Bailey once he was arrested and found a glass container holding 1.4 grams of marijuana and a set of rolling papers.
