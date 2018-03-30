Report: Unknown man approaches girl at Jacksonville elementary school

Jacksonville police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a person who allegedly approached a child on school grounds during dismissal, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
On Wednesday, officers were sent out to Whitehouse Elementary School after a report from a mother saying a unknown man approached her child during dismissal.
The mother told officers the a man approached her daughter from behind and pulled at her backpack. The girl was able to get away, police reported.
The unknown man is described as medium-skinned, 5 feet 11 inches tall and having short black hair, according to the police report.
The man was seen wearing a white ball cap, blue jeans and a blue, short-sleeved T-shirt. The girl told her mother that she and her friend had seen the man enter the baseball field from the entrance at General Avenue before he walked toward them.
The mother notified the school's principal in addition to calling authorities.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}