Related carjackings in the area: Man tries to carjack woman in historic St. Augustine
The Clay County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed carjacking in Oakleaf.
Sgt. Smith of CCSO says deputies have one person in custody and are looking for possibly two other suspects.
If you look on the left of this pic you can see CCSO taking down one of the suspects in the carjacking. @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/AH8E5cdFIa— Beth Rousseau (@BethANJax) April 5, 2018
The incident caused Plantation Oaks Elementary to be placed under lockdown on Thursday morning.
Authorities say a female victim has minor injuries from the incident.
CCSO says there's at least 1 other suspect they're searching for in connection to the carjacking. @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/yyXR7Zsei7— Beth Rousseau (@BethANJax) April 5, 2018
NEWS ALERT: There is an active investigation in Oakleaf. Officers, K9 and detectives are on scene in various locations, so please be patient when in the area. Monitor our post here for updates that will be given as they are obtained. #CCSOFL pic.twitter.com/QAyCsYAdfO— Clay County Sheriff's Office, FL (@ccsofl) April 5, 2018
This is a developing story. Refresh this page, follow @ActionNewsJax on Twitter and watch CBS47 at Noon for the latest.
Share this actively developing story with your friends and neighbors on Facebook:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}