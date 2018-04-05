  • Reported armed carjacking in Oakleaf causes school lockdown

    The Clay County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed carjacking in Oakleaf.

    Sgt. Smith of CCSO says deputies have one person in custody and are looking for possibly two other suspects.

    The incident caused Plantation Oaks Elementary to be placed under lockdown on Thursday morning. 

    Authorities say a female victim has minor injuries from the incident.

