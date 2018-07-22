0 Restaurant Report: Dirty dining, live roaches and accumulated grease

Your health and safety is the reason Action News Jax goes out every week to get you answers about the places you love to eat in the Original Restaurant Report.

In the movie “Dirty Dancing,” Patrick Swayze said the iconic line “Nobody puts Baby in the corner.” This week, there was some dirty dining as inspectors sent Corner Pizza on Crane Avenue to the corner.

Inspectors found 10 live roaches, 35 dead roaches and a pet dog that was allowed inside. It was temporarily closed.

The manager told Action News Jax that the roaches were coming from vacant stores next door and said inspectors found the dead bugs because pest control was there two days earlier.

“When they do their thing, you will see the dead bodies for a couple days,” said the manager.

China 99 on Atlantic Boulevard was cited 51 live roaches, dead roaches on premises and a wall soiled with accumulated grease. It was temporarily closed.

According to inspectors, Intuition Ale Works had eight live roaches and a toxic substance stored in the food prep area and the hand wash sink was not accessible for employee use. It was temporarily closed.

Blaze Pizza on Town Center Parkway was cited for potentially hazardous food temperatures, an employee handling food without washing their hands and an accumulation of grease on a food contact surface.

