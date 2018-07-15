0 Restaurant Report: Olympia Cafe in Mayport closed to 'protect public health'

Your health and safety is the reason Action News Jax's Ben Becker goes out every week to get you answers about the places you love to eat in the Original Restaurant Report.

If you believe in Greek mythology, Zeus, Venus and Ares were Greek gods who resided on Mount Olympus. Olympia Cafe resides in Mayport and it was no myth what inspectors found.

The doors were shut but there was a sign that read, "This establishment closed to protect public health and safety."

Action News Jax was there when a pest control company showed up, as well as a man who let them in and tried to walk away from Beker.

"Are you the manager?" asked Becker.

According to inspectors, they found more than 29 live roaches, 11 dead roaches and potentially hazardous food temperatures. It was temporarily closed.

"I just want to ask you about the rodents," Becker said to the man who would not comment.

Meantime, Two Cooking Cousins on W. 45th Street was cited for 26 live roaches, six dead roaches and 15 to 20 maggots under a prep table. It was temporarily closed.

Inspectors say Benny’s Steak & Seafood at The Jacksonville Landing had six live roaches, the presence of insects, rodents or other pests and potentially hazardous food temperatures. It was temporarily closed.

Bai Tong Thai Sushi in St. Augustine was cited for 10 live roaches under a sushi bar, 18 small flying insects and operating with an expired license. It was temporarily closed.

