    Restaurant No. 1

    Singleton's Seafood Shack in Mayport was cited for live small flying insects in the kitchen, raw animal food stored above unwashed produce and potentially hazardous food. 

    Restaurant No. 2

    One review says Willard’s Bar-B-Q Junction is nothing fancy, but the food is awesome. 

    A recent inspection found seven live roaches by a soda box rack and 25 dead roaches under a sliding door. There were also potentially hazardous food temperatures, inspectors said. 

    The restaurant was temporarily closed. 

    Action News Jax went to Willard’s Bar-B-Q Junction in Lakeshore and asked for a manager. 

    “I can't do this,” the manger said. “Yes, safe to eat here. It’s not anything that was in our control.

    Before Action News Jax could ask more questions, she walked into a shed.

    Restaurant No. 3

    The Burrito Gallery on Riverside was cited for a mold-like substance in an ice machine, an employee with no hair restraint and potentially hazardous food temperatures. 

