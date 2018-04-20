STORY: Mandarin Clark's Fish Camp files for bankruptcy reorganization
Restaurant No. 1
Singleton's Seafood Shack in Mayport was cited for live small flying insects in the kitchen, raw animal food stored above unwashed produce and potentially hazardous food.
Restaurant No. 2
One review says Willard’s Bar-B-Q Junction is nothing fancy, but the food is awesome.
A recent inspection found seven live roaches by a soda box rack and 25 dead roaches under a sliding door. There were also potentially hazardous food temperatures, inspectors said.
The restaurant was temporarily closed.
Action News Jax went to Willard’s Bar-B-Q Junction in Lakeshore and asked for a manager.
“I can't do this,” the manger said. “Yes, safe to eat here. It’s not anything that was in our control.
Before Action News Jax could ask more questions, she walked into a shed.
Restaurant No. 3
The Burrito Gallery on Riverside was cited for a mold-like substance in an ice machine, an employee with no hair restraint and potentially hazardous food temperatures.
