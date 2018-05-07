  • Retired pastor of Orange Park church accused of sexual battery on child, officials say

    Updated:

    A retired pastor accused of sexual battery of a 12-year-old has been arrested, officials said.

    William Randall, 73, preached for over 20 years at St. Simon Baptist Church in Orange Park.

    Action News Jax reporter Bridgette Matter went to the church and spoke to a woman who was baptized by the former pastor.

    The woman, who would rather not be identified, says she is not surprised by the allegation. She says she has heard rumors Randall was involved with children for the last 10 years. 

    The woman says she is upset it took this long for any arrest to have been made.

    Randall was arrested Friday on suspicion of sexual battery of a child, and the arrest report lists his relationship to the minor as a “stranger.”

    Details of the alleged crime are not yet available. 

    Action News Jax is working to get his arrest warrant.

    Action News Jax is working to get his arrest warrant.  
     

