Retired pastor of Orange Park church accused of sexual battery on child, officials say

A retired pastor accused of sexual battery of a 12-year-old has been arrested, officials said.
William Randall, 73, preached for over 20 years at St. Simon Baptist Church in Orange Park.
Action News Jax reporter Bridgette Matter went to the church and spoke to a woman who was baptized by the former pastor.
We are live at noon, Rev. William Randall was arrested for child sexual battery. We spoke with a woman who was baptized by him. This is the sign for the church with his name on it. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/F2w6KhbgtG— Bridgette Matter (@bridgetteANjax) May 7, 2018
ICYMI: I've known this local pastor for more than 20+ years. This noon, Our @bridgetteANjax is talking with Parishers of Bill Randall's church. He once ran against Corrine Brown for Congress... he's now accused of sex crimes against a child. More tonight at 5pm on @ActionNewsJax https://t.co/AZYG7uNaBJ— DawnDLOLopez (@DawnANjax) May 7, 2018
The woman, who would rather not be identified, says she is not surprised by the allegation. She says she has heard rumors Randall was involved with children for the last 10 years.
The woman says she is upset it took this long for any arrest to have been made.
>>>>STORY: Officer in brawl with pastor, family says he was choked so hard he couldn't breathe
Randall was arrested Friday on suspicion of sexual battery of a child, and the arrest report lists his relationship to the minor as a “stranger.”
Details of the alleged crime are not yet available.
Action News Jax is working to get his arrest warrant.
Stay up-to-date with this developing story by refreshing this page, following @ActionNewsJax on Twitter and watching Action News Jax CBS47 at 5.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}