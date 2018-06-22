0 Riverside Avondale residents warn of ‘porch pirates'

Residents of Riverside Avondale are being extra careful after a group of young men was spotted stealing packages left on front porches.

They’re also telling Action News Jax they’ve seen an uptick in cars being broken into.

“The mail person saw the kids unwrapping them and taking stuff out of the packages and they ran away,” said Phil Wieczynski.

The post warns Donald Street and Seminole Road have already been targeted.

“I just had a baby, so I’m home during the day, so I’m constantly just keeping an eye out. It’s a very uneasy feeling,” said Mallory Hoebelheinrich.

Neighbors like Phil Wieczynski said they’re now asking their mail carriers to help them out.

“The mail carrier will do that, whenever she has a package she’ll take it out back if we’re not home,” said Wieczynski.

Stolen packages aren’t the only thing Riverside Avondale homeowners have to worry about.

“My car has been broken into, this house has been broken into, they had a bike stolen over here she had a gun stolen out of her car -- this is all within the last two months,” said Nona Harman.

According to Jacksonville Sheriff's Office’s crime map, within the last three months the area saw 44 instances of burglary, theft, car break-ins and other related crimes.

“I just don’t feel like this is the safest neighborhood anymore,” said Harman.

Residents said they’re taking steps to try to deter crime.

“During the day if my neighbors get packages and I know they’re not going to be home I’ll bring those into my house,” said Hoebelheinrich.

The group spotted earlier this week got away but residents are staying alert.

“Be aware, be vigilant, keep their eyes open,” said Hoebelheinrich.

