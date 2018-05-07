  • Roosevelt Boulevard crash leaves five injured, including 2-year-old child

    Updated:

    Several people are injured, including a 2-year-old child, following a Sunday evening crash on Roosevelt Boulevard in Jacksonville.

    The two-vehicle crash happened in the 6300 block of Roosevelt Boulevard. One car rolled over during the accident, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. 

    Police said five people were hurt, but none seriously. 

    Investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash. 

    Stay up to date with this story by following @ActionNewsJax on Twitter and watching Action News Jax on FOX30 and CBS47. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Roosevelt Boulevard crash leaves five injured, including 2-year-old child

  • Headline Goes Here

    State fire marshal investigating suspected arson at University Townhomes

  • Headline Goes Here

    Vampire Facials: The cosmetic treatment that promises to improve skin

  • Headline Goes Here

    Motorcyclist dies in rear-end crash in St. Augustine

  • Headline Goes Here

    Video: Driver crashes into Jacksonville auto shop, runs away