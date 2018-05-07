Roosevelt Boulevard crash leaves five injured, including 2-year-old child

Several people are injured, including a 2-year-old child, following a Sunday evening crash on Roosevelt Boulevard in Jacksonville.
The two-vehicle crash happened in the 6300 block of Roosevelt Boulevard. One car rolled over during the accident, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
Police said five people were hurt, but none seriously.
Investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash.
#RIGHTNOW on the scene of a 2 car accident in the 6300 block of Roosevelt Blvd. One car was rolled over when we arrived. Working to learn more information. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/Xcmc4BkmGs— Courtney Cole (@CourtneyANJax) May 7, 2018
4 JSO squad cars still remain on scene following the two-car accident on Roosevelt Blvd. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/LFJEzCs1QB— Courtney Cole (@CourtneyANJax) May 7, 2018
