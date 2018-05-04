  • School bus plows through fence in Oakleaf neighborhood

    Updated:

    A bus with no students on it crashed through a residential fence in an Oakleaf neighborhood on Friday afternoon, Clay County officials said. 

    The Clay County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened near Silverbluff Boulevard and Oakleaf Village Parkway. There were no students on board at the time, and authorities report no injuries. 

    Related Headlines

    Fire rescue units are currently working to contain a fuel leak, and residents are urged to avoid the area due to responders working and traffic congestion. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

  • Headline Goes Here

    School bus plows through fence in Oakleaf neighborhood

  • Headline Goes Here

    Kamiyah Mobley kidnapping: 10 things we learned on Day 2 of sentencing

  • Headline Goes Here

    Tropical disturbance helps increase weekend showers for Jacksonville

  • Headline Goes Here

    Reports of 'spoofing calls' following Jason's Deli data breach

  • Headline Goes Here

    Missing Florida teen found in Westside Jacksonville apartment, authorities say