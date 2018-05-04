School bus plows through fence in Oakleaf neighborhood

A bus with no students on it crashed through a residential fence in an Oakleaf neighborhood on Friday afternoon, Clay County officials said.
The Clay County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened near Silverbluff Boulevard and Oakleaf Village Parkway. There were no students on board at the time, and authorities report no injuries.
Related Headlines
Fire rescue units are currently working to contain a fuel leak, and residents are urged to avoid the area due to responders working and traffic congestion.
TRAFFIC ALERT: There is a traffic crash near Silverbluff Blvd. and Oakleaf Village Pkwy. involving a school bus. No students were onboard and there are no reported injuries; however, due to a fuel spill there are expected delays. Please avoid the area if able.#CCSOFL pic.twitter.com/H23ob5pQJH— Clay County Sheriff's Office, FL (@ccsofl) May 4, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}