0 Nassau County Sheriff: We have evidence Joleen Cummings is not alive

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. -

Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said during a news conference on the search for Joleen Jensen Cummings they have evidence that leads them to believe Joleen is not alive.

The #Nassau County Sheriffs office will hold a news conference at 2:00 in the disappearance case of Joleen Cummings. pic.twitter.com/K8bMRStXy2 — Bridgette Matter (@bridgetteANjax) May 22, 2018

Joleen Cummings mother is here — Bridgette Matter (@bridgetteANjax) May 22, 2018

The sheriffs office gave us two photos one of a woman and a black Kia vehicle — Bridgette Matter (@bridgetteANjax) May 22, 2018

Cummings, 34, was last seen leaving work at Tangles Hair Salon on May 12.

Her ex-husband, Jason Cummings, said she never showed up to pick up her three children on Mother’s Day.

Tangles was closed May 13 and 14 and was due to reopen May 15.

Leeper said detectives showed up May 15 at 10 a.m. to speak with Jennifer Sybert, a hair stylist at Tangles who had been working at the shop for a month and was reportedly the last person to see Cummings.

Sybert did not show up for work that day and the address she was supposed to be living that she had given to the shop's owner was found to be a bogus address, Leeper said.

After Cummings' Ford Expedition was found parked in the Home Depot parking lot in Yulee on May 15, detectives went to nearby businesses seeking surveillance video.

Leeper said Sybert was seen on surveillance video parking Cummings' Ford Expedition around 1:17 a.m. Sunday, May 13.

Sheriff says Jeniffer Sybert was seen on surveillance parking Cummings vehicle, she is a hair stylist at Tangles pic.twitter.com/zLS8XHdEYW — Bridgette Matter (@bridgetteANjax) May 22, 2018

Sybert was then found on May 16 parked in her 2016 black Kia Soul between two semi-trucks at a rest area in St. Johns County. She was arrested and brought back to Nassau County on a charge of grand theft auto.

Cummings' ex-boyfriend Jason Gee, a person of interest in the case, was arrested on a violation of probation charge on May 15 – the same day her Expedition was found.

Anyone who had an appointment at the salon or stopped by the area on May 12 is asked to call detectives.

