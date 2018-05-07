  • Second person dies after weekend I-10 crash in Jacksonville

    The Florida Highway Patrol said a second person has died in the weekend crash on I-10 in Jacksonville. 

    The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said the crash happened about 2:18 p.m. Saturday at I-10 eastbound between the Chaffee Road and Hammond Boulevard exits. 

    A 1999 Honda Civic was driving eastbound in the outside travel lane, ahead of a 2005 Ford F-250 pickup truck.

    The truck, which was driven by a 16-year-old boy, rear-ended the Honda, according to the Florida Highway Patrol report.

    Both vehicles continued across the eastbound lanes and collided with the guardrail on the left shoulder.

    According to the latest report from the Florida Highway Patrol released Monday, Honda passengers Evelyn Lashanon Nichols, 31, and Lance Drake, 26, died at UF Health Jacksonville following the weekend crash.

    The third Honda passenger is still at the hospital and is in critical condition. 

    The 16-year-old suffered minor injuries.

