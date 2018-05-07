0 Second person dies after weekend I-10 crash in Jacksonville

The Florida Highway Patrol said a second person has died in the weekend crash on I-10 in Jacksonville.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said the crash happened about 2:18 p.m. Saturday at I-10 eastbound between the Chaffee Road and Hammond Boulevard exits.

A 1999 Honda Civic was driving eastbound in the outside travel lane, ahead of a 2005 Ford F-250 pickup truck.

The truck, which was driven by a 16-year-old boy, rear-ended the Honda, according to the Florida Highway Patrol report.

Both vehicles continued across the eastbound lanes and collided with the guardrail on the left shoulder.

According to the latest report from the Florida Highway Patrol released Monday, Honda passengers Evelyn Lashanon Nichols, 31, and Lance Drake, 26, died at UF Health Jacksonville following the weekend crash.

The third Honda passenger is still at the hospital and is in critical condition.

The 16-year-old suffered minor injuries.

Right now we’re working to find out how many people were involved in the accident and their conditions. Right now part of I-10 remains closed to traffic. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/4Rt6glfDyz — Courtney Cole (@CourtneyANJax) May 5, 2018

Traffic alert.....crews are responding to I10 eastbound between Chaffee and Hammond for a mva....E57 is on scene advising multiple people are trapped — MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) May 5, 2018

I10 Eastbound is shut down at this point....trauma one will be landing on I10 — MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) May 5, 2018

Jacksonville: All Eastbound lanes are blocked on I-10 just before Hammond Blvd due to a crash. Use caution and...https://t.co/q6rZmrGQeC — FL511 Northeast (@fl511_northeast) May 5, 2018

The helicopter was cancelled....crews are beginning to wrap it up....this scene will be turned over to @FhpJacksonville for full investigation to this tragic accident — MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) May 5, 2018

