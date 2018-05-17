Semi involved in deadly crash in Nassau County

The Florida Highway Patrol said a semi and box truck were involved in a deadly crash in Nassau County on Thursday morning.
The crash occurred on Interstate 95 northbound at State Road 200 near the Yulee exit.
FHP has confirmed one fatality and does not know the extent of the injuries to the other driver.
All northbound lanes are blocked. Earlier Thursday, FHP recommended that drivers use SR 200 as an alternate route.
Fatal Crash: 95 NB @ SR 200 (Yulee exit) in Nassau County. Semi vs. Box truck. One confirmed fatal. Unk injuries to other driver. All lanes blocked NB. Detour is SR 200, NB US 17, I-95. Plan ahead for route and expect delays. pic.twitter.com/B7afKQqnk9— FHPJacksonville (@FhpJacksonville) May 17, 2018
UPDATE- FHP confirms fatality crash 95 NB at SR 200 in Yulee....Detour SR 200 EB to US 17 NB to get back on I 95....expect long delays @ActionNewsJax— First Alert Traffic (@ActionTraffic) May 17, 2018
