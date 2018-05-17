  • Semi involved in deadly crash in Nassau County

    Updated:

    The Florida Highway Patrol said a semi and box truck were involved in a deadly crash in Nassau County on Thursday morning.

    The crash occurred on Interstate 95 northbound at State Road 200 near the Yulee exit.

    FHP has confirmed one fatality and does not know the extent of the injuries to the other driver.

    All northbound lanes are blocked. Earlier Thursday, FHP recommended that drivers use SR 200 as an alternate route. 

