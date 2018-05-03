  • Sentencing hearing underway for Gloria Williams in 1998 kidnapping of Jacksonville infant

    Updated:
    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -

    Click here to watch live from the courtroom.

    The sentencing hearing for Gloria Williams began Thursday after she entered into a plea deal in connection with the 1998 kidnapping of a Jacksonville infant. 

    The baby, named Kamiyah Mobley at birth, was taken from a Jacksonville hospital on July 10, 1998 and was found in South Carolina, officials said.

    The sentencing hearing is expected continue Friday. Previous interviews from Kamiyah  Mobley, who was raised with the name Alexis Manigo, will be submitted for the judge's consideration Friday.

    COURTROOM UPDATES:

    5 p.m.: Sentencing hearing concludes for the day and will resume Friday at 10:30 a.m.

    4:19 p.m.: Gloria Williams' other son, Andre Bolden, takes the stand. Like his brother, he said he had a normal childhood.

    3:47 p.m.: Gloria Williams' son, Antoine Bolden, is now testifying. Describes his childhood as normal, fun. Split his time between Williams and his father.

    3:24 p.m.: Wernoskie Conevy Williams, Gloria Williams' husband of six years, is now testifying. He said he knows his wife made a mistake, but also said she deserves a second chance.

    2:11 p.m.: Sheri Yvette-Base White, Gloria Williams' pastor and friend, testifies. She said Williams was a youth coordinator at church from 2014 until her arrest in January 2017 and there were never any complaints against her.

    1:58 p.m.: Wilbert Brown, Gloria Williams' father testifies. "If you do the crime, you've got to do the time. I hope it's not as bad as it might be. Whatever it is, you have to accept it," he said.

    1:32 p.m.: Gloria Brown, the mother of Gloria Williams, takes the stand. She said her daughter was pregnant in 1998.

    12:22 p.m.: Court takes lunch break until 1:30 p.m.

    12:06 p.m.: Craig Aiken, Kamiyah Mobley's biological father, testifies, saying Gloria Williams destroyed his and Shanara Mobley's lives.

    11:56 a.m.: Velma Aiken, the biological grandmother of Kamiyah Mobley, is now taking the stand.

    11:09 a.m.: Shanara Mobley says she felt like she was being blamed for the disappearance of her baby. She says people implied that she did it for money.

    10:56 a.m.: Kamiyah Mobley's biological mom, Shanara Mobley,is being called to the stand now.

    10:50 a.m.: The State is calling Rodney McKean to testify. He was a cold case detective assigned to the Kamiyah Mobley case.

    10:45 a.m.: Kamiyah Mobley showed no emotion while Charles Manigo took the stand.

    10:39 a.m.: Charles Manigo, the man who believed Kamiyah Mobley was his daughter, is called to the stand to testify.

    10:33 a.m.: The judge goes over the sentencing ranges for Gloria Williams. 

    Count 1 - kidnapping charge ranges from the time that Williams has served up to a cap of 22 years.

    Count 2 - interference of child custody has a sentencing rage of zero to five years. The sentences will run concurrently.

    10:27 a.m.: Kamiyah Mobley's biological mother, Shanara Mobley, is sitting in the front row.

    10:18 a.m.: Kamiyah Mobley is in the courtroom, sitting with her attorney.

    BACKGROUND:  

     Watch: 1998 videos from Action News Jax coverage of the search for abducted newborn Kamiyah Mobley

    Kamiyah Mobley was kidnapped just hours after she was born at University Medical Center, which is now UF Health Jacksonville. 

    The 19-year-old who grew up as Alexis Manigo, was raised as Williams' daughter in South Carolina.

    Eighteen years later in January of 2017, police said a tip led them to South Carolina, where they found Kamiyah Mobley and arrested Gloria Williams.

    Williams accepted a plea deal in February, with her serving up to 22 years for kidnapping and interfering with custody. 

    ON TV: Action News Jax will have the latest updates from court.

    LIVESTREAM: Williams will be in court Friday at 10:30 a.m. Click the video feed below for live video updates from court: 

    Follow Action News Jax reporter Christy Turner, @ChristyANJax on Twitter, for the latest from inside the courtroom.

    Mobile Users Click Here

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Sentencing hearing underway for Gloria Williams in 1998 kidnapping of…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Elderly man killed in crash on Lane Avenue in Jacksonville

  • Headline Goes Here

    Duval director of school police talks about school safety assistant…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Gloria Williams sentencing hearing: Kamiyah Mobley's mom testifies, says…

  • Headline Goes Here

    4,000 percent increase in ‘sugar babies' at FSCJ in the past year