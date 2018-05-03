0 Sentencing hearing underway for Gloria Williams in 1998 kidnapping of Jacksonville infant

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -

The sentencing hearing for Gloria Williams began Thursday after she entered into a plea deal in connection with the 1998 kidnapping of a Jacksonville infant.

The baby, named Kamiyah Mobley at birth, was taken from a Jacksonville hospital on July 10, 1998 and was found in South Carolina, officials said.

The sentencing hearing is expected continue Friday. Previous interviews from Kamiyah Mobley, who was raised with the name Alexis Manigo, will be submitted for the judge's consideration Friday.

COURTROOM UPDATES:

5 p.m.: Sentencing hearing concludes for the day and will resume Friday at 10:30 a.m.

From what I could hear at the end of testimony today, #KamiyahMobley will NOT testify at the sentencing of #GloriaWilliams. Instead, interviews Kamiyah previously did were submitted for the judge's consideration. pic.twitter.com/xMkcxljwna — Stephanie Brown (@SBrownReports) May 3, 2018

4:19 p.m.: Gloria Williams' other son, Andre Bolden, takes the stand. Like his brother, he said he had a normal childhood.

#GloriaWilliams' other son, Andre Bolden, is now testifying. Describes Williams as his "loving mother". Says he has a good childhood. #KamiyahMobley pic.twitter.com/D5PrUiIQCO — Stephanie Brown (@SBrownReports) May 3, 2018

3:47 p.m.: Gloria Williams' son, Antoine Bolden, is now testifying. Describes his childhood as normal, fun. Split his time between Williams and his father.

#GloriaWilliams son, Antoine Bolden, is now testifying. Describes his childhood as normal, fun. Split his time btwn Williams and his father. #KamiyahMobley pic.twitter.com/CGh7zxc8A9 — Stephanie Brown (@SBrownReports) May 3, 2018

3:24 p.m.: Wernoskie Conevy Williams, Gloria Williams' husband of six years, is now testifying. He said he knows his wife made a mistake, but also said she deserves a second chance.

Wernoskie Conevy Williams, #GloriaWilliams husband of six years, is now testifying. pic.twitter.com/XtPKVQo8Xb — Stephanie Brown (@SBrownReports) May 3, 2018

2:11 p.m.: Sheri Yvette-Base White, Gloria Williams' pastor and friend, testifies. She said Williams was a youth coordinator at church from 2014 until her arrest in January 2017 and there were never any complaints against her.

1:58 p.m.: Wilbert Brown, Gloria Williams' father testifies. "If you do the crime, you've got to do the time. I hope it's not as bad as it might be. Whatever it is, you have to accept it," he said.

The defense calls Wilbert Brown, 76, to the stand. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/2lieSAnKw2 — Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) May 3, 2018

#KamiyahMobley with a smile on her face while Mr. Brown testifies. You can tell she really cares for Mr. and Mrs. Brown, who she thought were her biological grandparents. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/xvdIWRBQiP — Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) May 3, 2018

Mr. Brown: If you do the crime, you've got to do the time. I hope it's not as bad as it might be. Whatever it is, you have to accept it. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/RjfRWVep0H — Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) May 3, 2018

1:32 p.m.: Gloria Brown, the mother of Gloria Williams, takes the stand. She said her daughter was pregnant in 1998.

Brown says her daughter, Gloria, was pregnant in 1998. Says her stomach was getting big and was gaining weight. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/B5qfDEO7Jn — Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) May 3, 2018

12:22 p.m.: Court takes lunch break until 1:30 p.m.

12:06 p.m.: Craig Aiken, Kamiyah Mobley's biological father, testifies, saying Gloria Williams destroyed his and Shanara Mobley's lives.

Mr. Aiken was serving a sentence when Kamiyah was born. He says the guards came in to tell him they had good news and bad news. They said "the good news, your child, Kamiyah, was born. The bad news, she was kidnapped." @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/c2ImvSAneE — Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) May 3, 2018

When asked the sentencing Mr. Aiken recommends for Williams, he looked at her and said it's hard because "my daughter don't want to see you get no time." @ActionNewsJax — Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) May 3, 2018

11:56 a.m.: Velma Aiken, the biological grandmother of Kamiyah Mobley, is now taking the stand.

Aiken when asked what the last 18 years has been like: It's been a hassle, it's been a pain. Getting interrogated by the detectives, neighbors, people talking like we took the baby. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/wYYPWkyZ8R — Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) May 3, 2018

Aiken says she was at the hospital after Mobley gave birth. Says Williams was carrying the baby out the room and told her the baby would be back in 15 min. @ActionNewsJax — Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) May 3, 2018

11:09 a.m.: Shanara Mobley says she felt like she was being blamed for the disappearance of her baby. She says people implied that she did it for money.

A lot of people in the courtroom let out a gasp when Mrs. Mobley looked at the judge and said Williams deserves death. @ActionNewsJax — Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) May 3, 2018

Mrs. Mobley says she celebrated Kamiyah's birthday every year up until her 18th birthday. "Every year we always got a cake." @ActionNewsJax — Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) May 3, 2018

Mrs Mobley says she was an angry person after her child was kidnapped. Says it changed her personality and impacted her relationships. @ActionNewsJax — Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) May 3, 2018

Mrs. Mobley: I didn't think no one would come steal a baby. Says Williams "preyed on a child." To this day, it still bothers her. @ActionNewsJax — Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) May 3, 2018

10:56 a.m.: Kamiyah Mobley's biological mom, Shanara Mobley,is being called to the stand now.

Mrs. Mobley: When they brought her (Kamiyah) to the room, and I held my baby, she was so beautiful. She was so beautiful. @ActionNewsJax — Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) May 3, 2018

Williams wiping away tears while the woman she stole a baby from testifies. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/c9BnMN5wLn — Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) May 3, 2018

Mrs. Mobley says she did not know who Gloria Williams was in 1998. @ActionNewsJax — Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) May 3, 2018

Mrs. Mobley is breaking down on the stand. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/SNSgbbkkrg — Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) May 3, 2018

10:50 a.m.: The State is calling Rodney McKean to testify. He was a cold case detective assigned to the Kamiyah Mobley case.

Mckean says they were at close to 3,000 leads on the case. @ActionNewsJax — Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) May 3, 2018

Mckean says they considered it was highly possibly that Kamiyah was dead, since they went years with no answers. He says they were excited when the case was solved. @ActionNewsJax — Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) May 3, 2018

10:45 a.m.: Kamiyah Mobley showed no emotion while Charles Manigo took the stand.

10:39 a.m.: Charles Manigo, the man who believed Kamiyah Mobley was his daughter, is called to the stand to testify.

Charles said Kamiyah still has his heart. "She’s still my child. Words can’t describe how I feel. I’m hurt." @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/awRJPXicUE — Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) May 3, 2018

Charles recommends the max sentence "and then some." Calls Kamiyah, or Alexis, the victim in this case. @ActionNewsJax — Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) May 3, 2018

Charles: for the last 18 years she (Gloria Williams) had me believe I had a child with her. @ActionNewsJax — Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) May 3, 2018

10:33 a.m.: The judge goes over the sentencing ranges for Gloria Williams.

Count 1 - kidnapping charge ranges from the time that Williams has served up to a cap of 22 years.

Count 2 - interference of child custody has a sentencing rage of zero to five years. The sentences will run concurrently.

10:27 a.m.: Kamiyah Mobley's biological mother, Shanara Mobley, is sitting in the front row.

It appears Mrs. Mobley was crying moments ago. She had a tissue in hand, wiping what appeared to be tears. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/zihrJTED8B — Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) May 3, 2018

10:18 a.m.: Kamiyah Mobley is in the courtroom, sitting with her attorney.

#KamiyahMobley is sitting in the back of the courtroom with her attorney. @ActionNewsJax — Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) May 3, 2018

BACKGROUND:

Watch: 1998 videos from Action News Jax coverage of the search for abducted newborn Kamiyah Mobley

Kamiyah Mobley was kidnapped just hours after she was born at University Medical Center, which is now UF Health Jacksonville.

The 19-year-old who grew up as Alexis Manigo, was raised as Williams' daughter in South Carolina.

Eighteen years later in January of 2017, police said a tip led them to South Carolina, where they found Kamiyah Mobley and arrested Gloria Williams.

Williams accepted a plea deal in February, with her serving up to 22 years for kidnapping and interfering with custody.

