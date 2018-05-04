0 Recap: Kamiyah Mobley kidnapper's sentencing hearing

Gloria Williams is set to be sentenced June 8 in the 1998 kidnapping of Jacksonville infant Kamiyah Mobley.

Kamiyah Mobley was taken just hours after her birth from a Jacksonville hospital on July 10, 1998 and was found in South Carolina, officials said.

Day 2 Sentencing Hearing Notes:

3:49 p.m.- Judge Marianne Aho said this is an unusual case and wants to take her time reviewing the transcripts of testimony, which she said will take 10 business days to prepare.

She has scheduled the imposition of sentence for Friday, June 8 at 10:30 p.m.

2:58 p.m.- The defense points out in its closing arguments that Williams has no other criminal history and plans to continue her education upon her release.

2:53 p.m.- The prosecutor shows photos of Shanara Mobley's family, showing a space where Kamiyah should have been in those photos.

2:31 p.m.- The state laid out its case against Williams in closing arguments, showing forged documents bearing the name "Alexis Manigo," the false name she gave Kamiyah Mobley.

2:20 p.m.- Closing arguments begin. The state starts by talking about sentencing guidelines.

12:58 p.m.- When asked what sentence she should be given by the judge, Williams said she didn't know. She acknowledged she needs to be punished, but said that the sentence is up to the judge.

12:50 p.m.- The prosecution pointed out that after returning to South Carolina from Jacksonville, Williams could have turned the baby in anonymously without getting in trouble.

12:46 p.m.- During cross-examination, Williams once again talked about the day she took Kamiyah and admitted she put the child in a bag.

12:37 p.m.- The state took a tough stance during the cross-examination of Williams, stating that for every moment after she took Kamiyah, she knew she was a kidnapper and despite her prayers, she never took Kamiyah Mobley's family out of the pain they were in.

12:14 p.m.- Williams says she plans to return to South Carolina and finish her master's degree when she is released from prison.

11:58 a.m.- Williams begins to apologize to Mobley's biological parents.

"I never in my life meant to hurt you. God knows I did... for that I am sorry."

"I know I wronged you."

"When I left Jax, I didn't look back... I can only imagine what you went through."

"I know I can’t give you back the 18 years. If I could, I would."

11:55 a.m.- Williams was asked why she didnt return Mobley after she took her from the Jacksonville hospital.

"I think fear. I think just crippling fear. Then I fell in love with her."

"I was going to get caught. I knew it."

11:46 a.m.- Defense shares video of Williams and Mobley embracing each other at the police station following her arrest in 2017.

11:42 a.m.- Williams said Mobley knew her true identity for about a year and a half before she was arrested in South Carolina.

11:37 a.m.- Williams said she told Mobley who she really was when she started looking for a job.

"I told her, 'you are not my daughter.' I said, 'I took you a long time ago.'"

11:28 a.m.- Defense shows Williams photos of her baby shower, family pictures, certificate and Mobley's diploma.

11:16 a.m.- Williams said she thought the baby would bring peace to her home stating, "the abuse would stop, the violence would stop, but it didn't."

She said she ultimately ended her relationship with Charles Manigo.

11:09 a.m.- Defense questions Williams about what led to the kidnapping. Williams said she was depressed and felt like she was on autopilot. She hopped on I-95 S.

"I had no clue. I had no plans. I had nothing packed or anything."

Defense: What was your intent at that time?

11:00 a.m.- Gloria Williams said she was pregnant in 1998 with Manigo's baby and had a miscarriage.

10:57 a.m.-Gloria Williams being questioned about Charles Manigo, the man who thought he was the father of Alexis, really Kamiyah.

She dated Manigo for 3 years and said the relationship was abusive.

10:52 a.m.- Kamiyah Mobley enters the courtroom.

10:39 a.m.- Gloria Williams takes the stand.

Day 1 Sentencing Hearing Notes:

5 p.m.: Sentencing hearing concludes for the day and will resume Friday at 10:30 a.m.

4:19 p.m.: Gloria Williams' other son, Andre Bolden, takes the stand. Like his brother, he said he had a normal childhood.

3:47 p.m.: Gloria Williams' son, Antoine Bolden, is now testifying. Describes his childhood as normal, fun. Split his time between Williams and his father.

3:24 p.m.: Wernoskie Conevy Williams, Gloria Williams' husband of six years, is now testifying. He said he knows his wife made a mistake, but also said she deserves a second chance.

2:11 p.m.: Sheri Yvette-Base White, Gloria Williams' pastor and friend, testifies. She said Williams was a youth coordinator at church from 2014 until her arrest in January 2017 and there were never any complaints against her.

1:58 p.m.: Wilbert Brown, Gloria Williams' father testifies. "If you do the crime, you've got to do the time. I hope it's not as bad as it might be. Whatever it is, you have to accept it," he said.

1:32 p.m.: Gloria Brown, the mother of Gloria Williams, takes the stand. She said her daughter was pregnant in 1998.

12:22 p.m.: Court takes lunch break until 1:30 p.m.

12:06 p.m.: Craig Aiken, Kamiyah Mobley's biological father, testifies, saying Gloria Williams destroyed his and Shanara Mobley's lives.

11:56 a.m.: Velma Aiken, the biological grandmother of Kamiyah Mobley, is now taking the stand.

11:09 a.m.: Shanara Mobley says she felt like she was being blamed for the disappearance of her baby. She says people implied that she did it for money.

10:56 a.m.: Kamiyah Mobley's biological mom, Shanara Mobley,is being called to the stand now.

10:50 a.m.: The State is calling Rodney McKean to testify. He was a cold case detective assigned to the Kamiyah Mobley case.

10:45 a.m.: Kamiyah Mobley showed no emotion while Charles Manigo took the stand.

10:39 a.m.: Charles Manigo, the man who believed Kamiyah Mobley was his daughter, is called to the stand to testify.

10:33 a.m.: The judge goes over the sentencing ranges for Gloria Williams.

Count 1 - kidnapping charge ranges from the time that Williams has served up to a cap of 22 years.

Count 2 - interference of child custody has a sentencing rage of zero to five years. The sentences will run concurrently.

10:27 a.m.: Kamiyah Mobley's biological mother, Shanara Mobley, is sitting in the front row.

10:18 a.m.: Kamiyah Mobley is in the courtroom, sitting with her attorney.

BACKGROUND:

Watch: 1998 videos from Action News Jax coverage of the search for abducted newborn Kamiyah Mobley

Kamiyah Mobley was kidnapped just hours after she was born at University Medical Center, which is now UF Health Jacksonville.

The 19-year-old who grew up as Alexis Manigo, was raised as Williams' daughter in South Carolina.

Eighteen years later in January of 2017, police said a tip led them to South Carolina, where they found Kamiyah Mobley and arrested Gloria Williams.

Williams accepted a plea deal in February, with her serving up to 22 years for kidnapping and interfering with custody.

