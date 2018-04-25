Serious crash blocks 3 lanes of I-10 WB before U.S. 17

A serious crash on Interstate 10 westbound has three lanes blocked before U.S. 17.
A viewer sent Action News Jax a photo of a car on top of another car.
Action News Jax Traffic Anchor Derrick Odom said there are heavy delays back onto Interstate 95 in both directions due to the crash.
