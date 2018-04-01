Several people displaced after large fire damages Southside apartments

Up to six people are displaced following a Saturday evening fire at the Southside section of Jacksonville.
The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said four town homes at The Fountains at Deerwood were destroyed by the flames.
The fire likely started in an attic and firefighters are working to determine the cause of the fire, JFRD said.
Firefighters were able to rescue a dog from a burning unit.
The fire has since been contained.
JFRD saved a dog, an expensive purse. They say a resident’s cat is still missing. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/L5aVt9zoo4— Kaitlyn Chana (@KaitlynANjax) April 1, 2018
Massive amounts of first responders at the apartment complex, The Fountains at Deerwood. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/AejQWQ9nIh— Kaitlyn Chana (@KaitlynANjax) April 1, 2018
UPDATE from #JFRD. We're about 10 minutes away. @ActionNewsJax https://t.co/1at43KmlvR— Kaitlyn Chana (@KaitlynANjax) April 1, 2018
