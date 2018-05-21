0 Smoke fills sky after shed catches fire in Englewood; JFRD investigating

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is investigating a fire that happened in a shed on Sunday evening.

It happened just before 9 p.m. in the 4000 block of Spring Park Circle.

Action News Jax reporter Courtney Cole spoke to the people who live at the home. While they were upset that the things inside the shed were ruined, they said they are glad that no one was hurt.

#RightNow we’re on the scene of a fire in the 4000 block of Spring Circle. Very active scene. Several @JFRDJAX units here. Working to learn more information. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/S9Ho6V1GlN — Courtney Cole (@CourtneyANJax) May 21, 2018

If you were driving along Interstate 95 near University Boulevard on Sunday evening, you may have seen the smoke billowing out of the trees and into the sky.

When JFRD crews arrived at the scene, they saw gray and black smoke coming from a detached shed near the home.

Some neighbors who live on the block worried that someone had been hurt.

"I came out the front door just as the first firetrucks were starting to arrive,” Rob Martin said.

Neighbors tell me it was a pretty big fire with lots of black smoke. But I’m being told that no one was home and that this fire happened in a detached shed. Working to confirm with @JFRDJAX @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/B9CItOd1PU — Courtney Cole (@CourtneyANJax) May 21, 2018

Martin said he had been visiting his aunt when the fire happened.

He said he had been in the bedroom when his aunt yelled and told him something was on fire.

“I looked down the street and I saw a huge billow, column of smoke and then ammo started to explode,” Martin said.

What I’m learning about the shed fire that happened in Englewood this evening—from the family that lived there...next on @ActionNewsJax at the 11. (Below is a picture of the scene nearly 2 hours ago now) pic.twitter.com/zM7iOGaDZj — Courtney Cole (@CourtneyANJax) May 21, 2018

He said he waited a bit until it calmed down to take a closer look.

“It was very interesting. Such a quiet neighborhood, hardly any traffic even comes down this street. It was very interesting to see it going on right here,” Martin said.

He told Action News Jax he heard that the people who live there weren't home at the time of the fire.

The people who live at the home said they’re not sure what caused the fire in the shed.

You can see here some of what appears to be foam left behind from @JFRDJAX on Spring Park Circle, following a shed fire that happened earlier this evening. The cause is under investigation. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/JQk76u3o4T — Courtney Cole (@CourtneyANJax) May 21, 2018

