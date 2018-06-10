  • Soccer coach accused of running away with Columbia County teen sentenced

    By: Action News Jax

    A soccer coach who is accused of running off with a Columbia County teenager will spend the next 18 months in prison, according to Columbia County officials.

    Rian Rodriguez adjudicated guilty on Tuesday to 1 count of interference with custody and 2 counts of sexual activity with a minor, reports say.

    He was sentenced to 1 year and 6 months in prison, with 6 months and 7 days credit for time served, and 8 years probation, officials say.

    Columbia County Sheriff's Office says the court entered an order determining Rodriguez qualifies as a sexual offender, he is currently in jail in Columbia County.

