Soldier missing from Camp Blanding after land navigation exercise

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - A member of the Alabama Army Reserve officer is missing after participating in a land navigation exercise at Camp Blanding.
The soldier's name has not been released.
The soldier has been missing since 11 a.m. on June 20. The soldier was attending the Basic Leader Course at Camp Blanding's 211th Regiment Regional Training Institute, a press release said.
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a search for the missing soldier. They are working with Camp Blanding personnel in the effort.
