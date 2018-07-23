Son finds late veteran father's Vietnam War grenade in home

STORY: JSO to auction 10 vehicles, including a Porsche (photos)
The son of a Vietnam War veteran who recently passed away found a grenade in his late father's home.
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office had a bomb squad at the home Saturday afternoon in the 2700 block of Ector Road in the Arlington area.
JSO released the incident report, which states a man was cleaning out his late father's home and located the grenade in the nightstand.
He believes his father brought the grenade home from the Vietnam War.
The man believed the grenade was still functional, so he called the police, according to the report.
After evacuating the surrounding residences, JSO's bomb squad responded to the scene. They took possession of the grenade to destruct it in a safe location, the report says.
#BREAKING: @JSOPIO bomb squad on scene removing a hand grenade homeowner found while cleaning. They say could take 30-45 minutes to complete. @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/jhyw8sV999— Ryan Nelson (@RyanANJax) July 21, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}