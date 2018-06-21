  • Son of slain Jacksonville woman arrested after high-speed chase

    A  26-year-old Jacksonville man was arrested in Delaware following a high-speed chase through multiple states Wednesday.

    Marcus Heath was caught driving a stolen, silver 2006 Mercedes Benz with Florida tags. 

    The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said his mother, Voncile Heath, 55, was found dead in a pool of blood Tuesday morning in her home on Mossbrook Court off Chaffee Road.

    A neighbor told Action News Jax they called police after finding Voncile with multiple stab wounds.

    JSO says it is an active murder investigation. 

    Neighbors also said Tuesday that Voncile’s car and her son were missing.

    Duval County court records show a 26-year-old Marcus Stephon Heath once lived at the same address as Voncile as recently at 2017. 

     

