STORY: Woman found lying in puddle of blood, Jacksonville police say
A 26-year-old Jacksonville man was arrested in Delaware following a high-speed chase through multiple states Wednesday.
Marcus Heath was caught driving a stolen, silver 2006 Mercedes Benz with Florida tags.
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said his mother, Voncile Heath, 55, was found dead in a pool of blood Tuesday morning in her home on Mossbrook Court off Chaffee Road.
#JustIn: This is the mugshot for Marcus Heath, son of woman found dead in westside home. Police say he was arrested in Delaware following chase in stolen vehicle with FL tags. @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/zEkp8vZO57— Beth Rousseau (@BethANJax) June 21, 2018
A neighbor told Action News Jax they called police after finding Voncile with multiple stab wounds.
JSO says it is an active murder investigation.
Neighbors also said Tuesday that Voncile’s car and her son were missing.
Duval County court records show a 26-year-old Marcus Stephon Heath once lived at the same address as Voncile as recently at 2017.
Court records show Marcus Heath (26) also lived in the home as recently as 2017. Police say the 26-year-old has been arrested in Delaware following a multi-state high speed chase. https://t.co/kYyDiurmmq— Beth Rousseau (@BethANJax) June 21, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}