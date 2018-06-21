0 Son of woman found dead in Jacksonville home awaiting extradition from Delaware

The 26-year-old son of a woman found dead in her Westside home Tuesday is in custody in Delaware, and will soon be brought back to Jacksonville.

Delaware police say Marcus Heath led them on a chase in a stolen Mercedes Benz with a Florida tag.

Marcus Heath has not been charged in his mother’s death but the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office did issue a warrant for him on grand theft.

What led up to 56-year-old Voncile Heath’s death remains a mystery.

According to two neighbors, Voncile Heath drove a Mercedes Benz, which has not been seen recently parked in the home’s driveway

JSO is asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

Neighbors tell Action News Jax the victim lived with her son on Mossbrook Court.

Lendell Yarn has lived just two doors from the Heaths for a decade.

“We haven’t had anything like this happen before. It was just really shocking. I think we still feel that way,” Yarn said.

Yarn said he practically saw Marcus Heath grow up.

“I knew him as a young man coming up in this neighborhood. He played with my son. I thought I’d see him do better as he got older. I hoped for the best,” Yarn said.

Marcus Heath has had previous run-ins with the law, including a 2017 arrest for driving with a suspended or revoked license and a 2016 arrest for possession of cocaine and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

He’s currently being detained in the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in Wilmington, Delaware pending extradition proceedings.

