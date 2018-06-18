  • Jacksonville police: Man found dead inside motel room off Beach Blvd.

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -

    The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said a man was found dead at a motel 3100 block of St. Johns Bluff Road South on Monday afternoon.

    Officers received an anonymous tip that a man was dead in a room at the In Town Suites at 3162 St. Johns Bluff Road South, just north of Beach Boulevard.

    Police conducted a welfare check and found a man's body.

    Foul play is suspected and investigators are working to obtain a warrant to search the room further.

