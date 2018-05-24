  • Authorities investigating possible child drowning in Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -

    The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible child drowning in Arlington.

    Police tape could be seen in front of a home on Whispering Inlet Drive.

    Two sources tell Action News Jax a 3-year-old boy was pulled from the water.

    We're told someone was giving CPR to the boy before he was taken to the hospital.

    JSO said the child was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

