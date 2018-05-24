Authorities investigating possible child drowning in Jacksonville

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible child drowning in Arlington.
Police tape could be seen in front of a home on Whispering Inlet Drive.
Two sources tell Action News Jax a 3-year-old boy was pulled from the water.
Live in Arlington at a reported drowning — sources tell me a 3yo boy was pulled out of the water. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/eaF5UWFIbI— Amber Krycka (@AmberANjax) May 24, 2018
We're told someone was giving CPR to the boy before he was taken to the hospital.
JSO said the child was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
#JSO Homicide Unit is on scene in the 4500 block of Whispering Inlet Drive reference a reported drowning. The child was transported in critical condition to a local hospital. #JAX #Jacksonville— Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) May 24, 2018
