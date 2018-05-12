0 South Georgia mom says video shows violence on child's school bus

A Southeast Georgia mom said her daughter’s school bus is dangerous and the school is doing nothing about it.

Video shows elementary school kids yelling and swatting at each other on their ride home from school. One of the girls pulled another little girl’s hair, causing the victim to scream. That same girl chokes another child. Then she grabs that little girl again by the arm and smacks her in the face.

“I’m at a loss at what else to do,” Shanna Lindsey said.

Lindsey said her 8-year-old daughter wasn’t on the bus because she now has to pick her up from school after she came home hurt.

"She had a big handprint on her face and her face had swelled up

“She came in, she was crying so bad she couldn’t even catch her breath. She had a big hand print on her face and her face had swelled up,” she said.

Several other parents say they’ve had the same problem.

“He would come home, tears down his face, his shirt soaked from tears from kids hitting him,” said another parent.

Parents said on the ride home, the bus driver yelled at the kids and told them to stop screaming but he never stopped the bus.

Yes, these are elementary kids screaming, choking & hitting each other on the school bus.

Lindsey said she has reached out to the school district and transportation a number of times, but she said nothing is being done. The school sent Action News Jax an email that said no complaints have been made.

“It’s just ongoing and nothing is being done about it, and it’s getting dangerous,” Lindsey said.

Here is the full email we received from school district:

"No complaints have been received by pupil transportation about the bus driver who transports elementary students to Mission Forest Trail in Kingsland.

"Student misconduct, including fighting, is to be reported by bus drivers to school administrators who are able to investigate and assign consequences for inappropriate behavior."

