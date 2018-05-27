  • St. Augustine 22-year-old remembered as outgoing, genuine

    Friends say Katie Sullivan, 22, was outgoing and genuine.

    She played basketball at Nease High School before graduating in 2014.

    “She loved life and was everyone’s friend and she was the first one, if there was someone new in class or new in school, to reach out. She was great,” her former teacher, Julie Beck, said.

    Sullivan was a passenger on a 2016 Can-Am Defender Saturday night when it flipped at Dunns Creek State Park, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

    The FHP report said she was pinned under the ATV for an extended period of time before she was taken to the hospital, where she died.

    “It was heartbreaking. I mean, tears started flowing, just to know we lost someone so close to all of us,” Beck said.

    Beck said Sullivan was a leader on and off the basketball court. She said she always encouraged her teammates and had positive things to say.

    Friends shared their condolences on Facebook, saying Sullivan was funny and had the biggest heart.

    One friend said he'd never met a more genuine person, and that she could befriend anyone.

    Beck said she hopes Sullivan’s death brings her former students closer.

    “You never know when you’re going to need someone,” Beck said. “You never know when something tragic is going to happen and you’re going to have to lean on each other.”

    Troopers say the driver of the ATV, 23-year-old Sarah Edmonds of Jacksonville, and another passenger, 22-year-old Shannon Edmonds of St. Augustine, had minor injuries after the crash.

    The Florida Department of Environmental Protection tells Action News Jax that off-road ATV use is prohibited at state parks.

    FHP and FWC are investigating.​

