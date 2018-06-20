0 St. Johns County man accused of chasing neighbor down driveway with tractor

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said that Howell Morris, 72, of St. Johns, was arrested Tuesday for assaulting another man with a deadly weapon.

The weapon was a tractor, the arrest report said.

St. Johns County deputies were called to a home off County Road 210 regarding a dispute between two neighbors.

According to the report, Morris and his neighbor were having an argument about a property dispute that escalated when Morris got into the bucket of the tractor and drove it onto the victim’s property.

The report says Howell chased the victim down his driveway, yelling “Run, fat [expletive],” until the victim was able to run into his garage, shut the door, and dial 911.

The neighbor said this was not a one-time occurrence and that it has been an ongoing issue. He said he was in fear for his life and believes if he would have stopped running from the tractor, Morris would have run him over.

The Sheriff’s Office says they have video of the conflict. It was recorded by the victim’s wife and was entered into evidence, the report said.

Morris is being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The victim asked deputies to call him if Morris was released from jail on bail.

