St. Augustine man accused of road rage shooting incident after alleged drug deal, authorities say

A St. Augustine man is accused of shooting at two teenagers in a car after an alleged drug deal, according to St. Johns County authorities.
The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said Dallas Philip Jaramillo, 19, was arrested in connection with an aggravated assault that occurred on April 30.
The incident was initially reported as a road rage incident that stemmed from the alleged drug deal, the Sheriff's Office said.
Investigators determined that the victims, an 18-year-old woman and 16-year-old boy, drove away from Jaramillo without paying for marijuana they received.
The report said Jaramillo hopped into his car with another person and pursued the teens fleeing in their vehicle.
Both vehicles drove into a nearby industrial park, where the teens' vehicle reached a dead end and got stuck in a grassy field, authorities said.
The victims told authorities Jaramillo fired several rounds from a shotgun at the teens' vehicles. The report said the shots shattered a window and damaged the vehicle.
The victims then left the area and called the Sheriff's Office to make the initial report of a road rage incident.
Jaramillo has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and shooting into an occupied conveyance and is being held on no bond.
The investigation is continuing.
