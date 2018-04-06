0 St. Augustine philanthropist's mansion, high-end belongings up for sale and auction

A St. Augustine philanthropist’s mansion is hitting the market next week, and the high-end antiques, art collection and other belongings inside are up for auction.

Faith Tiberio was on the board of the Lightner Museum before she died last year.

She was a well-known patron of the arts in St. Augustine and across the country.

Tiberio hosted many charity balls at the mansion over the years.

From international antiques, to crystal chandeliers, to ball gowns, the mansion has no shortage of sights.

It also has special features you can’t see.

“They have kind of incorporated hidden doorways and hidden rooms throughout the house…there’s a secret latch,” said Great Expectations Auction Company owner Jena Baker-Dennis. “So when you’re entertaining, if you have to make a quick escape, that’s how you do it.”

Baker-Dennis is in charge of selling the house and auctioning off the high-end pieces inside.

“There’s a lot of unique, fun stuff that’s really more for the people that knew her and that appreciated her, and are going to remember when she wore that or remember when they had the party,” said Baker-Dennis.

Even the bathrooms are works of art.

One upstairs bathroom includes columns in the shower, gold-plated dolphin faucet fixtures, and a hand-painted toilet.

“We welcome people to come out and take a look. And even if they’re just curious about the home, the Tiberios were very proud of their home and enjoyed entertaining. And we hope this to be an extension of their social graces,” said Baker-Dennis.

It will be a three-day sale at 277 South Matanzas Boulevard, starting on April 12 and 13 with a tag sale of the household and general merchandise.

A live auction of the high-end items will be held on April 14.

The house hits the market on April 12 for $1,999,000.

You can find more information here and a 3-D tour here.

