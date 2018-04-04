  • St. Augustine remembers 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr. assassination

    By: Beth Rousseau , Action News Jax

    Updated:

    The city of St. Augustine spent Wednesday remembering Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on the 50th anniversary of his assassination.

    Visitors can’t ride around the ancient city without stumbling on a pivotal piece of history in the civil rights movement.

    Related Headlines

    Residents say visiting the landmarks on the anniversary of King’s death was especially meaningful.

    The homes where he stayed and the churches where he led peaceful rallies are still standing.

    According to historians, the nation’s oldest city is where King encountered the most violence.

    Experts say the civil rights icon was arrested in St. Augustine on June 11,1964, for trying to eat at the Monson Motel.

    He was charged with trespassing and spent one night in St. Johns County before being taken to the Duval County Jail.

    The community wants King’s teachings remembered.

    “His legacy is so important. We can learn so much from him, but there’s still so much as a country that we need to improve,” Carreras said.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    St. Augustine remembers 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr. assassination

  • Headline Goes Here

    Florida man in viral stabbing story from 2013 missing from Jacksonville…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Nassau County man accused of placing animals in trash compactor

  • Headline Goes Here

    Jacksonville Democrat accused of 'colored people' comment resigns, reports say

  • Headline Goes Here

    National Sexual Assault Awareness Month: Jacksonville victim shares…