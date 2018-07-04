St. Augustine sex offender faces new child porn charges

A registered sex offender in St. Augustine is facing new child porn charges.
Kenneth Hanger, 46, is accused of soliciting child pornography using the internet.
Hanger was arrested in June as part of Operation Rip Current, a four-day undercover operation that netted eight arrests in St. Johns County.
Hanger's case has been moved to federal court.
According to the criminal complaint, an SJSO detective reviewing Hanger's sexual offender registration information noticed that Hanger's Facebook account did not list his true name. The detective then sent Hanger a friend request posing as a 13-year-old girl.
According to the complaint, Hanger and had multiple conversations with the detective, thinking he was talking to the girl. On June 1, detectives say Hanger raised the topic of sexual activity and suggested meeting up for sex.
A few days later, investigators say Hanger again brought up meeting in person and also sent a sexual photo. The complaint says Hanger then solicited the child to send him a photo of her genitalia. Hanger was arrested a short time after.
Hanger was convicted of aggravated indecent assault in Bradford County, Pennsylvania, in 1994 and was required to register as a sex offender as part of his sentence.
Because of his prior sex offense conviction, Hanger faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 25 years in prison with a maximum of 50 years and a potential life term of supervision, if convicted.
Hanger is being detained pending his detention hearing on July 6.
