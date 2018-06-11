  • St. Johns County deputies searching for missing man

    ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. -

    The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing man.  

    Michael Dennis Doherty, 67, is described as 6 feet 4 inches tall, 300 pounds and has with gray hair and brown eyes. He was reported to have last had contact with a family member on June 3, SJSO said in a release. 

    SJSO said it was contacted after a family member received a concerning communication and believed he may be despondent.

    Doherty has been known to regularly travel both Duval and St. Johns counties, although his whereabouts are currently unknown. Doherty is believed to have his vehicle, which is described as a blue 2007 Toyota Corolla with Florida tag number Z07FNT. 

    Foul play is not suspected in his disappearance at this time. Anyone with information leading to Doherty’s whereabouts is asked to contact the nearest local law enforcement agency with his location or Detective Jeremy Goldman at (904) 824-8304.    

