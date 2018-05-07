0 St. Johns County looking for auto thieves after string of car thefts in 48 hours

St. Johns County deputies are looking for car thieves after a string of auto thefts that took place all within miles of each other.

We mapped out the theft locations and learned the incidents were within a 15 minutes of each other.

They all at homes took place within 48 hours of each other, at homes in wealthy communities where neighbors never would have never suspected it.

Victim Amy Bobenrieth said, “It’s very shocking. I just don’t know what to do. You wouldn’t think that in such a nice area that your car would just go missing.”

We also discovered a common element in the crimes--all of the stolen cars thefts had missing keys at the time of the theft.

The keys to one man's vehicle were stolen from the center console of his wife’s vehicle before his car was taken.

Another victim with license plate # 1928JS had his 2016 Dodge Ram 1500, like this one, stolen. Contact the sheriff’s office if you see this vehicle and plate. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/VVUUHQkAE8 — Varisa Lall Dass (@VarisaANJax) May 7, 2018

The owner of a Mercedes couldn’t find his second set of keys after his car was taken.

A thief stole a white Mercedes ML350 like this one. The license plate number is AXSC07. Contact the St. John’s County Sheriff’s Office if you see a vehicle with this plate. pic.twitter.com/GBM5KdLd4x — Varisa Lall Dass (@VarisaANJax) May 7, 2018

And Bobenrieth misplaced her keys at the gym hours before her car was taken.

This is Amy Bobenrieth’s car that someone stole from her driveway. She’s one of 3 victims with missing keys and missing cars. pic.twitter.com/HJZRHiGTdW — Varisa Lall Dass (@VarisaANJax) May 7, 2018

Bobenrieth described the extra inconvenience of having a newer car stolen.

“It's really scary because the newer cars can open garages. So we had to change locks on our house,” she said.



