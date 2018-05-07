  • St. Johns County looking for auto thieves after string of car thefts in 48 hours

    By: Varisa Lall Dass , Action News Jax

    St. Johns County deputies are looking for car thieves after a string of auto thefts that took place all within miles of each other.

    We mapped out the theft locations and learned the incidents were within a 15 minutes of each other.

    They all at homes took place within 48 hours of each other, at homes in wealthy communities where neighbors never would have never suspected it.

    Victim Amy Bobenrieth said, “It’s very shocking. I just don’t know what to do. You wouldn’t think that in such a nice area that your car would just go missing.”

    We also discovered a common element in the crimes--all of the stolen cars thefts had missing keys at the time of the theft. 

    The keys to one man's vehicle were stolen from the center console of his wife’s vehicle before his car was taken.

    The owner of a Mercedes couldn’t find his second set of keys after his car was taken.

    And Bobenrieth misplaced her keys at the gym hours before her car was taken.  

    Bobenrieth described the extra inconvenience of having a newer car stolen.

    “It's really scary because the newer cars can open garages. So we had to change locks on our house,” she said.  
     

